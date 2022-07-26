Training: what star sport do you practice?

Yoga, gym, horse riding or golf: the celebrities have made their choice. And you?

On Instagram, supermodel Miranda Kerr (in green) presents her sports routine with her coach, Megan Roup.

Sports Hall

With Jessica Alba, we’re not kidding. The American actress and businesswoman imposes iron discipline on herself. On the menu: spinning, abs and bodybuilding.

In the warrior style, Jennifer Garner has nothing to envy to Jessica Alba. The American, and ex of Ben Affleck, does a trampoline and strengthening exercises with brilliance.

Look like Miranda Kerr? It’s not won, but we can always try. The top model presents below exercises to strengthen the buttocks.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake choose to train together. Unstoppable technique in case of acute flemmingitis.

Travis Barker, who recently married Kourtney Kardashian, is a fan of Battle Ropes, long ropes that must be set in motion.

David Beckham, Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth are also gym junkies.

Yoga

Model Ashley Graham practiced prenatal yoga when she was pregnant.

Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Levine are confirmed yogis.

Golf

In addition to their fitness routine, Nick Jonas and Mark Wahlberg walk the green in the fresh air.

Martial Arts

To stay in shape, actor Robert Downey Jr. is said to have practiced Wing Chun, a Chinese self-defense practice, for nearly 20 years.

Surf

A big fan of golf, Cindy Crawford took up surfing last summer.

Laury Thilleman, separated from her husband Juan Arbelaez since last June, is a confirmed surfer.

Bike

To satisfy his love of the great outdoors and thrills, Orlando Bloom chose mountain biking.

Horse riding

Bella and Gigi Hadid who created the surprise by parading the shaved head last month in New York, have been riding horses since childhood. An activity that she practices as seasoned riders when they go to the Pennsylvanian farm of their mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Petanque