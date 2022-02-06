Training when time is short? The 30-minute-a-day table

Are you unable to train because you have little time? Here are the tips and the table to train effectively in just 30 minutes

Running, on the other hand, is one of the most popular sports for those with little time because it is much more flexible and adaptable than any other sport. A minimum of equipment is enough, it can be practiced anywhere and does not have an a priori duration. If for a tennis match it takes organization to get at least two people together, book the court, fit times often dictated by others, organization is minimal to run. Let’s say you just need a pair of shoes and a road.

How many times have we said, thought, heard this sentence? The answer is “too many”. Unfortunately lack of time is one of the most popular false objections to cut workouts and stay home on the couch.

Short time, more frequency –

If we only have some spare time between activities, or very limited lunch breaks, the secret to being able to train is to replace duration with frequency.

The revelation is that short, frequent workouts are not just a way to better fit the agenda, but a recipe for improving our health. In fact, the WHO in its guidelines recommends a moderate / medium intensity sports activity 5 times a week for about 30 minutes as a cure-all.. So it’s better to go out many times for less time s we think about health and well-being.

Half an hour of light running on a lunch break, for example, is a precious ally for those who want to get back in shape. Aerobic physical activity activates the metabolism before lunch, induces a feeling of well-being and limits nervous hunger, typical of those who suffer from severe stress at work. Not to mention the benefit of exposure to sunlight, as long as it obviously protects the skin.

Easy tricks to carve out the time to run –

If you are short on time to run, you can try one of these strategies.

Run to work. If you have a shower at work or a nearby gym, running to the office is definitely a winning strategy. Organizing yourself a little also becomes simple. Leave a few changes in the locker and put on your sports outfit in the morning. If you fear the ruddy cheek effect at the end of the run, you can also opt for a fast walk, or you can expect 10 ‘of final stretching. For changes you can also inquire if there is a professional laundry near your office with which you can agree to have a clean and freshly ironed change.

Run home. If the first option is impossible for you because the standards of your workplace do not allow you to take a shower or require a rigorous outfit, you can always run out of the office towards home. In this case, keep a running gear close at hand.

Run during the children’s activities. Anyone who has children knows well that accompanying them during their sporting activities can be a perfect time to carve out half an hour of running. The kids will be happy to see you active and to share the time of sport with you.

Lunch break. If you are planning a simple take-away meal, you can take advantage of this moment even if you have a short lunch break. As written before, there are many benefits of a sports break. Breaking up the day with a moment of silence and sport will help you to better focus on the commitments of the afternoon, to limit nervous hunger and will activate your metabolism, reducing the post-meal “nap” effect.