Training with Will Smith is now possible! Fitbit Premium launches StrongWill today

The family Fitbit has expanded with a name that needs no introduction: Will Smith, which has publicly announced its commitment to improve every aspect of its health and well-being.

The actor is personally creating and curating an exclusive series of content on Fitbit Premium dedicated to 360-degree health. The program, called StrongWill, will allow users to be motivated by Will’s coaches and join exclusive guided sessions, which require no equipment or gym.

Below you can read the six contents currently available, which we emphasize are all in English.