Training with Will Smith is now possible! Fitbit Premium launches StrongWill today

The family Fitbit has expanded with a name that needs no introduction: Will Smith, which has publicly announced its commitment to improve every aspect of its health and well-being.
The actor is personally creating and curating an exclusive series of content on Fitbit Premium dedicated to 360-degree health. The program, called StrongWill, will allow users to be motivated by Will’s coaches and join exclusive guided sessions, which require no equipment or gym.
Below you can read the six contents currently available, which we emphasize are all in English.
To see Will Smith’s progress, users can watch the new original YouTube Originals series on his YouTube channel starting November 8, “Best Shape of My LifeProduced by Westbrook Media, the five-day content will showcase what drives Will Smith to push his limits and analyze the factors that led to his success – and it is from this research that his recovery can begin.
In addition, Fitbit will sponsor the five-city promotional tour of the star’s autobiography, titled “Will“, to support his path to well-being and the many” steps “still to be taken during the international book tour.
Already at starting now Fitbit Premium members can train in the company of Will Smith and his coaches, choosing one of the six programs described above that range from endurance to mindfulness.
Furthermore, in 2022 the program will be enriched by new collections with ever new methods to continue to grow stronger.