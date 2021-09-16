Training with your dog: what you need to know before starting

TOLeaning with the dog is possible. There is always care at the base of the relationship. And the one with pets does not escape the rule. Why do you have to pay attention to them – dealing with food, toilet, medical care – with all thephysical and mental commitment that entails. Because we are reciprocated with affection. And because this correspondence also translates into greater self-care.

And if the lovers of the cat they mostly receive meditation lessons from their pet, mindfulness and zen attitude towards the ugly and beautiful events of everyday life, the harmony with the dog can lead to sports In the true sense of the word.

Training with the dog, the Dog Sport is trendy

The “Dog Sport” is an international trend that allows you to keep fit in a fun way: according to research data conducted by Mectronic, a company of electro-medical devices also used for the rehabilitation of pets, on Instagram hashtags #dogsport and #agilitydog they are found in over 197,000 and 506,000 posts respectively.

In Italy, according to a survey by the Fisc (Italian Federation of Dog Sports) in 2019 there were about 800 participants in the agility championships, a sport of “couple” affinity between two and four legs that includes an obstacle course with jumps , slalom, tunnels, walkways, tilting platforms.

The stars who train with the dog

The trend is also strong among celebs, often immortalized in jogging gear and on a leash: in the world of cinema, Amanda Seyfried trains with her Australian Shepherd, Jessica Biel with her Boxers and Pitbulls, Matthew McConaughey runs on the beaches of Malibu followed from the dog. And supermodels and influencers Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid train with their respective Dobermans. “There are more and more people who practice sports together with their dogs, at a professional and amateur level” confirms Francesca Bussi, veterinarian and physiatrist of the Italian National Agility Dog of the Fisc.

«The competitions are preceded by weekly training sessions: specific, depending on the sport chosen, with two or three sessions with an instructor, and even more general, again for both, with running, swimming, gym. The dog can do treadmills in the water, practice exercises to improve balance, heart and tone of the various muscle groups. If in the past it was thought that the animal was athletic for the mere fact of being … a dog, today we know that training is fundamental, to improve performance and avoid trauma ».

As for the master, in short: «Just think that a good warm-up can improve the physical performance of dogs by 2 to 7 percent in agility, the most practiced ».

Training with the dog, the Disc Dog

The costs are contained (they vary according to the centers, but by way of example about 130-180 euros for about ten training sessions), modest necessary equipment and various choices. Among the most popular dog sports there is the disc dog, in which the tenant throws a Frisbee and the four-legged catches it with its mouth on the fly, jumping and without letting the disc touch the ground: the jury gives the points to jumps and tricks (the games and movements that can be taught, such as turning around, lifting a paw, crawling …)

Dog dance and dog trekking

Another discipline that improves communication is dog dance: the animal performs exercises in time with the music, following the movements of the owner. The canicross it is a cross-country race in which you compete with your four-legged friend attached to a driver’s belt. Less competitive, but more adventurous, is the dog trekking, on trails of varying difficulty and length. The physical preparation of sled dogs, which require specific training, is carried out with bikerjoring and scootering activities using harnesses and harnesses worn by four-legged people and tied to the front of the bike or scooter.

«The choice of sport also depends on the breed: the dachshund who is short and long will not be very good at agility and risks a herniated disc at the first jump» warns Francesca Bussi.

“There are breeds (but it also applies to mestizos) more predisposed to certain activities, both by nature and by physicality: for example, in agility, Border Collie, Jack Russell, Shetland, Poodles, Papillon excel. In sports “utility and defense” Malinois, Grisons, German Shepherds are more gifted; in the “research”, Golden, Labrador, Malinois.

But you must always take into account the inclination of the dog: A Border Collie has the right physicality for agility, but they don’t necessarily like it. Maybe he prefers to swim ».

Training with the dog: visit and check the dog before starting

For those wishing to try their hand: «A veterinary visit is essential for ascertain the “healthy and robust constitution of the dog”, followed by an orthopedic visit, to verify that he does not have hip or elbow dysplasia (recommended even if the dog does not do sports). Then we ask a dog trainer if the discipline we have chosen is suitable.

During the practice, depending on the level and intensity, it is good to be followed by a physiatrist, by an athletic trainer, by a nutritionist ».

The harmony gives points

The goal for everyone is to have fun. But also to get to competitions. «Normally they are held on weekends» continues the veterinary Bussi. «There are those who are so passionate that they do not lose one, those who are satisfied with one race a month and those who go as far as participating in Europeans or World Championships. To win, harmony is essential, because the judges evaluate the dog-handler combination: if the second fails to give a command, the dog is wrong, just as it can happen that the handler falls or the dog does not overcome an obstacle. But what matters above all is complicity ».

Even more so if the handler is a child: Francesca Bussi also follows the National Agility of the Fisc and the National Agility Juniores of the Enci, for children aged 5 to 18: “The child experiences agility as a game, but with a greater intensity than an adult, and with a much more sincere relationship with his dog friend: in addition to giving emotions and great satisfaction even to the little ones, this is a very educational and empowering sport ».

The reference is the Federations

For information on specialized dog centers, you can contact one of the many federations and associations present in the area: such as the Italian Federation of Dog Sports mentioned above (sportcinofili.it); the Italian National Dog Club (enci.it, and Massimo Perla’s group of the National Educational Sports Center (csencinofilia.it), which trains on television and film sets. There are also other types of sports, such as surface research on rubble, which can become a form of high value volunteering, promoted by organizations and non-profit organizations connected to the National Council of Civil Protection Volunteers.

