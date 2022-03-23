Trains complicate the semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City

The mayors of the cities of Liverpool and Manchester called for the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City to change venues, from Wembley to another stadium, due to the lack of trains to London.

The match will be played on the weekend of 16-17 April at Wembley Stadium, but due to refurbishment work there will be no trains from Manchester and Liverpool to London from 15-18 April.

The mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, and that of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, have asked in a letter to the English federation that a stadium “more accessible to fans” be chosen and that does not involve having to drive, fly, complex trips in train or overpay accommodation.

“With the rise in fuel prices, it is clear that the fans of both teams will have to bear great costs, in addition to the environmental impact that will be greater. For the last two years, we have heard the slogan ‘football is nothing without the fans’ “If the decision is to play at Wembley, those words will have no meaning,” the mayors said in the letter.

“We think the most obvious solution is to move the match to a more accessible stadium.”

As the mayors explained in the letter, the works on the railway network had been scheduled since 2019 and that the FA had been aware of it since last autumn and, despite this, they placed the match that weekend.

Traditionally, the FA Cup semi-finals and finals have been played as single matches at Wembley. The other semi-final will be played by two teams from the capital, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.