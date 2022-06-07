Trainspotting: the movie that made Ewan McGregor world famous before he was Obi-Wan Kenobi | Amazon Prime Video | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

What is the best movie Ewan McGregor? The British actor is currently remembered for giving life to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, a character from “Star Wars” that has just released its series on Disney Plus. However, the interpreter’s filmography is wide and very varied. One of these productions gave him world fame before starring in the aforementioned George Lucas film series.

By the time he was 25, McGregor had already had a few television and film roles. At that stage of his life, he received one of the jobs that would change his career definitively, which was the prelude to his popularity as Kenobi.

Is about “Trainspotting”, the cult film directed by Danny Boyle appeared in nineteen ninety six. The film, based on the homonymous novel by Irvine Welsh, who also stars in the film, was McGregor’s first big break in the film industry. Find out more about the iconic film that marked an era.

Ewan McGregor in a classic scene from the movie (Photo: Film4 Productions)

WHAT IS “TRAINSPOTTING” ABOUT?

The film tells the story of Mark Renton, Ewan McGregor’s character, a heroin addict struggling to put his life on drugs behind him. Along with his friends, Sick Boy, Spud, Tommy and Franciswill tell his way of seeing life from the world of the heroin addict.

The protagonist tries to get out of addiction alone, but fails and relapses. Upon reaching a point where he almost died, his family tries to rescue him from that situation and assimilate him into a society where you have to choose a partner, a job, have children and buy things. Between rehab and temptations, Renton finds a way to make money but his old friends find him again.

The beginning of the film is one of the memorable ones, with Renton and Spud running away from security guards while ringing”Lust for Life” of Iggy-Popthe first piece of a great soundtrack that includes blur, New Order, David Bowie, Lou Reed.

The style of the film is also a chiaroscuro of the universe of addiction. It does not judge but neither does it celebrate what for many is hell and for others, an escape. It is a raw film, at times very devastating, with a hopeful ending: a portrait of the end of the 20th century.

The stars of “Trainspotting” (Photo: Film4 Productions)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “TRAINSPOTTING”?

Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton

Ewen Bremner as Daniel ‘Spud’ Murphy

Jonny Lee Miller as Simon David ‘Sick Boy’ Williamson

Kevin McKidd as Tommy MacKenzie

Robert Carlyle as Francis ‘Frank’ Begbie

Kelly Macdonald as Diane

Shirley Henderson as Gail

Peter Mullan as Swanney Mikey

Irvine Welsh Andreas as Kevin Allen

Mark Renton trying to quit drugs (Photo: Film4 Productions)

HOW TO WATCH “TRAINSPOTTING”?

The movie “Trainspotting”, directed by Danny Boyle, is available at Amazon Prime Video. To watch the movie online, you can do click on this link.

“TRAINSPOTTING” TRAILER

FACTS ABOUT “TRAINSPOTTING”

Original Title: Trainspotting

Year: 1996

Duration: 90 min.

Country: UK

Director: Danny Boyle

Screenplay: Irvine Welsh, John Hodge

Music: Damon Albarn

Cinematography: Brian Tufano

Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

LEARN MORE ABOUT EWAN MCGREGOR

THE TIME HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN MADE A RIDICULATION FOR IMITATING EWAN MCGREGOR

During the years spent filming the prequel films, there were several incidents that the cast and crew still remember. In an interview for SensaCine MexicoHayden Christensen recounted that on one occasion, George Lucas had to stop filming to give him an indication.

What happened is that the actor, now 43 years old, had spent so much time with Ewan McGregor, that he had begun to repeat some of his curious customs, such as making lightsaber noises every time they have one in hand. MORE DETAILS HERE.

HOW WAS EWAN MCGREGOR’S MILLIONAIRE DIVORCE?

Ewan McGregor’s infidelity cost him dearly. He had to give his ex-wife Eve Marvrakis half of what he earned during his acting career, both in film and television, before their scandalous separation in May 2017, when the Scotsman’s affair with Mary Elizabeth Winstead came to light. , his partner in the series “Fargo”.

In addition to splitting the millions he made from the four “Star Wars” films, the “Moulin Rouge” movie and his various television projects, McGregor also agreed to a monthly payment to Winstead, to whom he was married for 22 years. MORE DETAILS HERE.