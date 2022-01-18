Traitor or hero: a Cossack divides the 2 peoples

Russians and Ukrainians: brotherly but distinct peoples. At least, according to the vast majority of the latter. And perhaps most of all the judgments on some characters of common history demonstrate this diversity. The most evident case is that of the etman (or ataman, commander) Cossack Ivan Mazepa, who lived between the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

It is the period in which the Ukrainian Cossacks steered between the geopolitical giants of the time: the Polish-Lithuanian federation (which came to control an immense territory between the Baltic and the Black Sea), Sweden and the emerging Tsars of Moscow. A few decades earlier, with the Perejeslav accords, the Cossacks accepted a sort of awe towards them. Mazepa, for his part, is a very loyal one of Tsar Peter the Great. When Charles XII’s Swedes wage war on the Russians, the etman fights together with Peter and the Polish king Augustus. Then the Tsar decides that the lands conquered by Mazepa go to the Poles. The Cossack leader does not accept him and sees the possibility of using the Swedes against the bullying ally. In the battle of Poltava he changes sides but suffers a bloody defeat.

Since then for the Russians Mazepa is the personification of infamy and betrayal. Pushkin, the Russian Dante, defines him as “guide and serpent”. Things are different in Ukraine: especially in the period of nineteenth-century romanticism Mazepa becomes the forerunner, respected and celebrated, of the autonomist aspirations that begin to spread in Kiev and its surroundings. Today the etman is remembered by many and solemn monuments scattered throughout half of Ukraine (top)

His is a destiny opposite to that of Nicolaj Gogol (or Mykola Hohol), one of the fathers of Russian literature and who was actually born in Ukraine, in a family of small nobles in which Ukrainian was spoken (his father wrote in this language his plays). He studies in Russian schools, but as Giorgio Cella («History and geopolitics of the Ukrainian crisis», Carocci) remembers when he tries to publish one of his most famous works, «Taras Bulba», he is accused by the Tsarist authorities: the book is too pro-Ukrainian. Gogol has to pick it up and rewrite three chapters.