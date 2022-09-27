trajectory, news and arrival in Cuba and Florida

The hurricane’s threatening approach to Florida triggered preparations across the state as officials announced school closures and flight cancellations, and the military began moving ships and planes.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of power outages as well as possible evacuations and fuel shortages, telling people to “get ready now.”

Along Florida’s west coast, officials are urging residents to get out of harm’s way instead of staying to protect their property. “This is not something to waste time on. If you can leave, do so now,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and emergency shelters have opened.

“When we issue that mandatory evacuation, it means that if you don’t do it and call for help, we’re not going to go because we’re not going to put our people in danger because you didn’t listen to what we said to do,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Evacuation orders also went into effect for low-lying areas of Charlotte County, as well as Sarasota, Hernando and Manatee counties.

Floridians should expect more evacuation orders Tuesday for counties north of the bay, inland and some south of the bay, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

With tropical storm conditions possibly beginning Tuesday night, officials are concerned about storm surge from Hurricane Ian — a rise in water level caused by strong storm winds pushing water toward the coast.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Anclote River south to Flamingo and Tampa Bay, where floodwaters could reach 3,000mm.

The Tampa Bay region is particularly vulnerable to storm surge and could experience catastrophic flood damage, even if the area does not receive a direct hit from the hurricane.