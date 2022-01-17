Tram: Stadler wins the most important order in its history

Stadler Rail was awarded the largest contract in the company’s history with a total volume of up to four billion euros.

The company from Thurgau has in fact won an international tender held jointly by six transport companies from Germany and Austria for a maximum of 504 vehicles as part of the “VDV Tram-Train” project.

In addition to the production of the vehicles, the framework agreement also includes a maintenance contract of up to 32 years. Part of the master agreement is for a fixed order quantity of 246 CITYLINK type vehicles with a volume of approximately 1.7 billion euros. There is also an option to order up to 258 more units.

The award of the contract marks the beginning of a long-standing partnership between Stadler and the consortium, consisting of Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK), Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG), Saarbahn Netz, Schiene Oberösterreich, State of Salzburg and Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb.

Over the next ten years, Stadler will produce 246 CITYLINK vehicles for the six operators with the first four vehicles due to be delivered to the Saarbahn in 2024.

“We are proud to have won this international competition with our proven vehicle concept. Building a tram-train requires experience and this particular offer also requires the ability to combine individual solutions with standard products. Stadler has always been at home in both areas and is a pioneer in the vehicle industry.

With CITYLINK, we look forward to providing our six customers with a mobility solution that will connect the city and the surrounding area without passengers having to change vehicles, thus developing sustainable and comfortable travel, ”says Peter Spuhler. Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group CEO of Stadler.