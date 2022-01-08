Tramontana: ‘Calhanoglu skips Lazio, Inter penalized. Italian football in chaos, who makes the decisions? ‘ | First page

Open stadiums, closed stadiums, some matches postponed by the ASL for positivity, others instead played despite everything at the behest of other ASLs, teams that show up on the road even knowing that they will not play and sports judges who do not assign an automatic 3-0 at the table to whom he showed up to play as it would be logical. In the case of Inter this will prevent, for example, Hakan Calhanoglu from being on the pitch against Lazio on Sunday evening due to a suspension he should have served against Bologna. Obviously, as an Interista, I feel a bit “penalized”. But going beyond the cheering and the specific case that concerns my team, I believe that all the fans have to feel cheated.

The state of health of Italian football is at an all-time low, the pandemic has shown a great inability to manage even the simplest situation, let alone the current one. But if in the clearest cases we refuse to decide and apply a regulation then we are going to meet the worst thing: the absolute void of power, no one able to control, with the result of a total chaos capable of generating discontent at all levels, from the president of a club to all passionate football fans.

We are faced with nothing, with total chaos, with “subjects” unable to make a decision to try not to upset anyone with the sole result of discontenting everyone sooner or later. We are at fruit, unfortunately the one that has long expired like a black banana or a rotten apple. There are no more adjectives to define the discomfort of Italian football and of those who govern it with the difference being that now people no longer make fun of them as they once did and, in the end, they present the bill to you.

I am asked to write about Inter and I do it again today, it would not be the topic but it is still my team and in the chaos of this day it was involved and unfortunately penalized. Inter presented themselves at Dall’Ara knowing that they would not play but still having to go to avoid penalties. The gesture of the Nerazzurri was a must for regulation but at least it would have led to an automatic 0-3 that would have allowed Calhanoglu to serve the disqualification and therefore appear on the field against Lazio at San Siro. But no, the sports judge, victim of who knows what impediment, puts the vacant results sub iudice and shuffles the cards. An absurd thing that is quite angry.

But an explanation at this point should be a must, right? We postpone games without the possibility of recovering them because “there is no space in the calendar” but we do not take into consideration the possibility of reforming the leagues by lowering the number of participating teams, we have a company registered in Serie A knowing for two years that it would have the same owner of another participating team, risking to exclude it from the tournament until 31 December . We are in total chaos and no one is trying to fix it. We passionate fans who have no more hope now. But let’s remember that football belongs to the people and the only problem was the Super League … We will go to the field against Lazio (assuming and not granted that the ASL on duty decides otherwise) and we will try to do our duty. Long live football!