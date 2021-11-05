Tramontana: ‘Inter, it is forbidden to miss the derby. Let’s put Milan back on the ground! ‘ | First page

Milan-Inter: no mistakes! If Sunday’s derby were a movie I would call it that, because we unfortunately we cannot afford missteps. The delay of 7 points from the Rossoneri (as well as from Napoli) forces us to pay maximum attention.

Inter shows up at the Milanese derby with a decent roadmap. 7 wins in 11 games is still a good pace which, were it not for the exaggerated progress of the leaders, would allow Inzaghi’s team to be attached to the tricolor train. A year ago in fact Conte’s Inter was a photocopy of Inzaghi’s current one, same path and same numbers. The difference lies in the distance from Milan last season ahead of “only” 3 points on the eve of the twelfth day. The pace of Milan in this league is out of the ordinary and the fact that Napoli are also arm in arm with the Rossoneri is an indication of a half miracle.

The situation of Inter can therefore be read in two ways based on the expectations of the individual thoughts of us fans; you can be worried about a defeat that would send us to -10 or you could be excited about the possibility of shortening to -4 making your rival return with your feet on the ground.

Difficult to unbalance and make a prediction considering that the derby historically always escapes any logical prediction. Inter will have all the pressure on them, playing with only one possible result has never been easy for anyone, but the Nerazzurri have on their side a good moment of form and the awareness of being the reigning champion team. The scudetto last year seems to have given the locker room a previously unknown self-esteem and even in times of difficulty the players know how to get out of the tunnel.

AC Milan continues to win in the league, they never make mistakes and their path is practically clear. 31 points with 10 wins and a draw are a “near record” and at the same time are synonymous with the championship. Pioli will have to manage some heavy absences on all those of Maignan and Theo Hernandez but the Rossoneri have shown that, even without the owners, they know how to play well, convince and get victories. The discordant note of the disheartening European campaign does not seem to be able to undermine the certainties of the Rossoneri who are always very compact and confident when it comes to resolving matches in the league. Milan, unlike ours, will be able to play a little more relaxed knowing that even in the event of a defeat he will still look at the Nerazzurri from top to bottom with 4 points more.

It will then be another test from inside or outside for us, as well as success in the Champions League in the double clash with the Sheriff. Milan, however, are much tougher opponents and, to be victorious, we will have to be careful, cynical and granitic in our concentration throughout the 90 minutes of the match. We face a team that this year has never been close to falling and is no longer used to it. It will be a battle and it will be very difficult.

Inzaghi has many certainties and some doubts training especially in the middle of the field. Vidal snares Calha with Vecino ready to act as a third wheel. Everyone wants a shirt, nobody wants to back down. He is an inside or out and Inter are ready to fight.