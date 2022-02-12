Tramontana: ‘Inter tired and forced not to make mistakes after those 5’ of madness in the derby. But this Naples is scary ‘| First page

There is no time to assimilate emotions. After the derby we had to dispose of the disappointment and reset our thoughts in view of the delicate cup match against Roma, now there is no time to digest a victory because the head is turned to Naples and only to the point that divides it from Inter. We start again and for Inter there could not be a more difficult challenge. Inzaghi’s team awaits another pretender to the throne exactly one week after the bitter defeat in the derby. At the “Maradona” Napoli will present itself as one of the most fit teams of the moment: 52 points and a roadmap that in recent weeks has returned to scare after a worrying mid-season break. In the first leg, Napoli showed up at the San Siro with an impressive figure: that of the goals conceded. Spalletti’s team made it to the away match in Milan with the far least beaten defense in the league with only three goals conceded. Despite a significant decline after the lightning start, Napoli continues to keep that specific figure very low. The Neapolitan team is still the best defense in Serie A with only 16 goals conceded, 3 fewer than those collected by Inter. For Inzaghi’s team it will be difficult to unhinge the Azzurri’s defensive department even considering the recovery of a fundamental element such as Koulibaly, returned just in time after his triumph in the African Cup. Napoli is absolutely and without discussion the team that has collected the fewest goals of all. After the defeat against Milan, Inter will be “forced” not to make mistakes. The Italian champions will not be able to afford another misstepnot so much for the classification as for the possible collapse of morale, while Spalletti will have the charge of being able to play at home a game so important for his tricolor ambitions.

Let’s say that Inter probably hoped to get to this big match in better conditions. In the 77th minute of the derby the Nerazzurri’s prospect was the enviable one of having sent Milan to -7 and leaving Napoli at -4 with a game still to be recovered. Those 5 minutes of madness have reshuffled the cards and questioned the Nerazzurri’s leadership in this championship.

The ranking speaks for itself as well as the level of our opponents. We, on the other hand, have some problems. Unfortunately we will have to play this very delicate match with most of the owners who are very tired from the many close and very important commitments. Between January and February Inter played every three days with opponents of the level of Lazio, Atalanta, Juventus, Milan and Rome with Napoli and Liverpool at the gates. Not exactly a walk. The Injury (with disqualification) of Sticks creates another problem for Inzaghi. Who in his place? Dimarco, D’Ambrosio or Darmian?

However, Inzaghi will have to face other training puzzles. The Nerazzurri coach will have to figure out who among Dzeko, Lautaro and Sanchez is giving him the most guarantees. Sanchez is in the fittest while the Bosnian striker comes from goals against Venice and Rome. Lautaro seems the late one, tired and not as bright as in the best of times. We miss him but in big matches giving him up is always very difficult.

The derby has reshuffled the cards of the top of Serie A and Inter against Napoli is called to rearrange them as they would like. It will not be easy. It will be up to Inzaghi to understand what is best to do in this tangled situation. Because it will not be only Napoli to take us head on but the Champions clash with Liverpool will be even more decisive for qualifying for the quarterfinals after 11 years of waiting.