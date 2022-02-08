Tramontana: ‘Second half inexplicable, Inter lost their brilliance. Guide conditioned by Milan-Spezia ‘| First page

. In the heat, the day after the game especially if you are lost, you should be able to dispose of and metabolize but today I just can’t. Obviously you can’t always win and you have to know how to accept defeat when it comes, but it is also true thatHe thus left alive a Milan that for the past couple of years has shown that it never gives up and that it can fight until the end.

In the second half Inzaghi’s teamwho until then had played high, pleasing his opponents in my opinion, he decided in an inexplicable way to move back the center of gravity and grant the initiative to Milan, showing his intention to try to start on the counterattack. Without real counter-attackers, however, it is difficult to make the most of this type of situation. Having Dzeko and not Lukaku and lacking Hakimi’s jerks (Dumfries played great but has different characteristics) it becomes difficult to worry opponents and frighten them. The result was that in the second half Inter were never dangerous, seeming only to keep the 1-0. It is not from Inzaghi and it is not from Inter 2021/22 and, in fact, we managed it badly and paid a high price. It could have been an opportunity to escape, we find ourselves hunted by the pursuers. It’s been a few games that Inter have not been as brilliant as they were at the beginning of December. It is necessary to recover and return to gallop. The too many voices of those trying to pass Inter as an invincible team must not influence and condition the players. We are by no means unbeatable and the squad judged phenomenal by many is actually not. In midfield we have a problem: Vecino, Vidal and Gagliardini don’t even come close to the level of the three owners and when Inzaghi changes (rightly or wrongly) the difference can be seen from miles away. Saturday, Calha and Brozo left, the midfield no longer existed. We hope to rediscover that late 2021 brilliance that today seems a bit lost.

Guide Chapter: the referee managed the game in a questionable way, perhaps he seemed to be conditioned by the endless and cloying events of Milan-Spezia. Too bad, because the 1-1 was born from a somewhat dubious contrast between Giroud and Sanchez. But this is football and unlike the pre-break matches there is no time to feel sorry for yourself but to react immediately. Tuesday is the quarter-final of the Italian Cup against José’s Roma for an amarcord to be managed in the best possible way.