Trans activist and official Alba Rueda among the 100 leaders of the future, according to Time

“Neither Alba Rueda nor I remember the first time we met, but over the years we were often together on panels insisting that governments meaningfully address the dehumanization of LGBTQI+ people and respect human rights,” she said. Jessica Stern, United States special envoy to promote the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people, about her relationship with Rueda in an article published last night in Time magazine as part of TIME100 Next.

Rueda is a historical activist for LGBTIQ+ rights in the country, she fought alongside other referents such as Lohana Berkins and Diana Sacayán for the Gender Identity and Equal Marriage laws, and is a member of the organization Mujeres Trans Argentina.

In 2019, she assumed the position of Undersecretary of Diversity Policies in the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, and since March of this year she has a new challenge as Special Representative of Argentina on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. , International Trade and Worship.

“As part of the government, but in this fundamental aspect that is the spokesperson or government representation in foreign policy, we set priorities based on the living conditions of LGBTIQ+ people. We do it from Argentina, that is, a country in the global south, with which represents recovering a history of decoloniality, of the texture of structural inequalities”, said Rueda about his role.

Regarding the importance of people of sexual diversity, mainly from the transvestite collective, assuming these spaces, he pointed out that “the contribution that transvestites and transgender people make to our democracies, to our government systems” is “enormous.”

In addition, he stressed that by occupying these places they can “set priorities” and describe society “from that complexity and heteropatriarchal matrix” with their particular experiences and knowledge.

“There are not enough trans people in government around the world. That’s why I celebrated this May when Alba was appointed Argentina’s Special Representative on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. Now she has a global platform,” Stern said in his writing for Time.

Regarding his work, he highlighted the organization of the Global LGBTI Conference of the Coalition for Equal Rights, where more than 140 organizations and representatives from 42 countries met.

“Alba encouraged everyone to fight harder for LGBTQI+ people internationally. Alba’s leadership matters. She is tireless and will fight until governments truly serve, respect and reflect all people, including trans people,” she concluded.