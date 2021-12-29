World

“Trans are not women”: storm on student in Scotland

These days it can be risky to say that human nature is predominant over gender and even a woman is such only if she has a vagina. Identity politics and ideology woke they have spread like wildfire from the United States to universities around the Anglo-Saxon world, generating a climate of oppression that threatens freedom of expression and speech in places where confrontation should be a basic rule. In recent weeks we have repeatedly cited the case of Kathleen Stock, professor of Philosophy at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, forced to resign after a long series of threats and insults. The teacher, a lesbian and feminist with a wife and two daughters, in spite of gender madness, had said one thing of simple common sense: biological sex remains predominant and transgender people should not frequent spaces reserved for women such as locker rooms and bathrooms. She did not stand up to the hate campaign orchestrated against her by transgender associations and had to leave her workplace, which was also left alone by institutions and work colleagues.

Liberal madness in Scotland

The umpteenth case of woke madness now comes from Scotland and to report it is the American site RealClearInvestigations. It dates back to a few weeks ago. Lisa Keogh, a 29-year-old student and mother of two, was taking an online class on gender, feminism at Abertay University’s Law School in Dundee when she expressed a simple, banal critique of what she was hearing. “We were talking about women’s rights, and I said I don’t think a transgender woman is really a woman“Keogh said.”I said my definition of a woman is someone with a vagina“the student stressed stating, in disagreement with another point of view expressed in the same meeting, that not all men are rapists. Open heaven! Some left-wing students have accused Keogh of”making abusive comments and behaving disrespectfully during the class discussion“.

The thought police have struck, once again: the university has launched a formal investigation, claiming, as a spokesman for the university later explained to the Scottish media, that Abertay herself was “legally obliged to investigate all complaints“. It seems surreal that a discussion born in a university classroom has led the university to prosecute a person for having expressed his idea, but these are the poisoned fruits of the Woke ideology, totalitarian precisely because it does not admit dialectics or different opinions. . After two months of explaining her position to the university’s ethics committee, Lisa Keogh was cleared of all charges. But the treatment she suffered for questioning transgender ideology speaks volumes about the climate that reigns in many Anglo-Saxon universities A rainbow nightmare.

Mobbing against the student who challenged political correctness

Result? Even if Lisa Keogh has been “cleared” by the university of the absurd accusations that have been leveled against her, she will have to change city. As he writes RealClearInvestigationsIn fact, Keogh filed a lawsuit against the university over stress, anxiety and sleep loss, also claiming that the process hurt his chances of getting a job. “I have become a rather controversial figure“explains Keogh.”Someone in a law firm explained to me that lawyers can’t even say they agree with what I’m saying. A friend told me there is no point in looking for work in Dundee“The former student will go elsewhere, hoping that the politically correct inquisition will not follow her and ruin her life more than it has so far.

