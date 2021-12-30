transaction volumes exceed PayPal

Another record for Bitcoin which, in fact, has exceeded PayPal’s transaction volumes in 2021.

The calculation, carried out on a quarterly basis, was provided by the site Blockdata.tech is testifies how the cryptocurrency queen has been involved in transactions totaling 489 billion dollars against PayPal’s 302.

Despite reality like MasterCard ($ 1.8 trillion per quarter) e Visa (3.2) are still distant, Bitcoin seems to aim for the numbers of these giants of world finance. Cryptocurrency is experiencing continuous growth and for this reason more and more people want to invest in the sector.

Before trading Bitcoin, however, it is good to have the right tools to operate in the sector. From this point of view, Coinbase is the ideal wallet for both novices and industry experts.

Bitcoin transaction volumes at an all-time high: how to invest?

Coinbase offers an easy-to-use platform to trade the most common cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana And Cardano. To these are added emerging realities such as Stellar Lumens, Filecoin and many others.

Thanks to the wallet it is possible to keep the digital currencies purchased in a single location, setting up scheduled recurring purchases or managing everything through practical mobile apps for systems Android or iOS.

The cryptocurrencies stored in the wallet are protected on secure servers, stored offline and well away from the potential dangers of the network. To make Coinbase even safer, there is an insurance protection formula. In fact, all the currencies on this wallet are covered by one FDIC insurance policy up to a maximum of $ 250,000.

Still on the subject of transaction volumes, just think that every quarter cryptocurrencies are bought / purchased for 327 billion dollars on this platform, with more than 73 million verified users spread in more than 100 countries.

Signing up for Coinbase is simple and free: it only takes a few minutes to be ready to invest and earn thanks to digital currencies.