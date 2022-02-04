Transactions on Solana are the most efficient, a study reveals

According to a new report, Solana (SOL), one of the most active Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains, appears to be the PoS protocol that consumes the lowest amount of electricity per transaction.

The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), a research startup focused on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, released a new report on Wednesday that calculates the electricity consumption and carbon emissions of leading PoS blockchains. In particular, the CCRI analyzed PoS networks such as Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Algorand and Tezos.

According to the CCRI results, the Solana blockchain uses about 0.166 watt-hours (Wh) of electricity per transaction, making it the most energy-efficient PoS protocol among the six networks analyzed.

Cardano, the PoS network with the largest market capitalization at the time of writing, consumes the largest amount of electricity per transaction: 52 Wh. However, at the same time Cardano uses the least amount of electricity per node.

Electricity consumption per transaction for PoS and Visa systems. Source: CCRI

The study reads:

“This rating depends on the amount of transactions taking place on the respective blockchain; furthermore, the overall electricity consumption per transaction depends on the number of nodes connected to each network. In general, these numbers should go down as transaction volumes increase, regardless which blockchain is in use. “

CCRI CEO added:

“The hardware requires energy just to stay on, and the same goes for running the software without any transaction taking place. If the number of transactions increases, the overall consumption increases but the consumption per transaction decreases. this is the case for every blockchain analyzed in our study. “

Despite Solana’s low power consumption per transaction, its PoS protocol still consumes a lot of power due to the massive use of its network compared to the competition. According to the CCRI study, Solana’s blockchain emits the equivalent of 934 tons of carbon dioxide annually, compared to Polkadot’s 33 tons.

At the time of writing, Solana is the PoS protocol where the most transactions take place – $ 2.9 billion in daily trading volumes. Polkadot, according to data from CoinGecko, boasts a daily volume of $ 900,000.

Annual carbon emissions of PoS networks compared to a return business class flight. Source: CCRI

Unlike major blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which use mining operations and a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to confirm transactions, PoS blockchains rely on users simply blocking their tokens. Since PoS blockchains do not need additional energy from miners to validate transactions, they are considered to be more energy efficient.

As previously reported, many global financial regulators have used the high consumption of PoW networks as another reason to ban the use of cryptocurrencies, primarily BTC. But if that were the case, global banks should also be banned, given that the traditional banking system consumes twice as much energy as the entire Bitcoin network.