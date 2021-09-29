Transcendence, the 2014 film that predicts the arrival of a virus in 2021

Transcendence is the film with Johnny Depp that will air tonight at 21.10 on Rai Movie. The main – and perhaps somewhat disturbing – feature of the film is that despite being released in 2014 it describes a world set in 2021, in which humanity faces a challenge that seems to go beyond its strength.

Transcendence, the plot

Transcendence tells the story of Evelyn (Rebecca Hall), a woman who after the murder of her husband Will at the hands of some anti-technology terrorists tries to save the man’s mind by charging him to a computer. Will Caster (Johnny Depp) had been one of the most important researchers in the field of artificial intelligence and was close to creating a machine capable of sensing the full spectrum of human emotions and, at the same time, retaining an intelligence capable of storing every atom of knowledge . First of all, however, Will was the man Evelyn loved more than her own life: for this reason the woman has no problem connecting her husband’s mind to the artificial intelligence machine.

When i terrorists Responsible for Will’s murder find out what Evelyn did and the hiding place where Will’s car is kept, the woman has only one way to make her consort’s conscience survive: she connects the car – and, therefore, Will – to the network Internet, thus making it available from any technological device. What the woman does not know – or perhaps pretends not to know so as not to have to face her conscience – is that the connection to every computer on Earth will lead the artificial intelligence Will to take liberties that risk making him the real villain of the world. history.

A 2021 of viruses and corrupt technologies

Transcendence it seemed like a film destined to never see the light. As reported by the dell site‘Internet Movie Data Base the film returned, in 2012, to the blacklist of Hollywood screenplays. It is a real list that indicates those stories that have a very high probability of not being made and therefore transformed into a film. Transcendence managed to disprove this prediction, arriving at the cinema. However, the film did not get a good response: despite the presence of a star like Johnny Depp at the helm of the cast, the film disappointed both economically and critically. On Rotten Tomatoes – site that contains the reviews received from a film, returning a percentage of approval to the viewer – Transcendence it only has 19% positive reviews.

But beyond the technical and narrative quality of the film, the film with Johnny Depp is interesting above all for its ability to anticipate some themes that, in 2021, are on the agenda. The first, of course, is that of technology. With the advent of smartphones and the proliferation of social networks and influencers, technology is increasingly taking over in the lives of human beings. As also told by the new Netflix movie The Mitchells against the machines, if on the one hand technology represents a way to communicate in a more direct and immediate way, misuse can instead lead to consequences that can be serious, as in the case of internet addiction. The choice of setting the film in 2021 appears even more disturbing if you think that the protagonist of the story, in a scene of the film, is infected by a virus that puts his life at risk and that technology could defeat.

Although in Transcendence the virus specifically is used by way of weapon from the coupons to face an ever wider threat, the links with the historical period that Italy has been facing for a year now make it possible Transcendence a much more interesting movie than it was when it came out. If in 2014 it was just a science fiction movie with some problems, in 2021 Transcendence it can be seen as a film that pauses to reflect on the mutations of an ever-changing society.