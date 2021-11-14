transfer between regions perhaps possible, Amazon wants to know what the players want – Nerd4.life

A regional transfer option of New World it may be on the way to Amazon’s MMO, after all, despite multiple doubts on the matter. According to Amazon, the team is “evaluating player interest” in the feature – so if players want regional server relocation they need to let the developers know.

After the game’s servers were clogged with an influx of new players at launch, Amazon Game Studios promised a free server transfer to all players so they could move to a less populated one. After multiple delays, the feature is finally available – but the one thing players can’t do is switch server regions, despite Amazon previously saying they’d be able to.

New World

Amazon also said that “each region is a separate database and It is not possible“for players to move characters between regions. However, possibly due to negative player feedback, the developer says it is now” evaluating interest in transfers between regions. ”

As posted on the New World blog today, i transfers between regions “I’m a feature in development,” but Amazon wants players who want to see this feature and use it to get in touch with the team. “Along with your input,” the post reads, “we need to test to reduce the possibility of problem cases.” The thread currently has hundreds of replies.

The post also says that “a second round of server transfers” is expected later this year. Server mergers are also part of Amazon Games’ plans.