“Transfer Manolas? He was injured and would not have played anyway. Petagna is helping us, on the African Cup …”
Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, speaks to DAZN before the match against Milan
Latest football news Napoli – Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, made some statements to DAZN before the match against Milan. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:
Naples, Giuntoli before Milan
“The hope is that Petagna can make a great performance, he is giving us a great hand but the coach is good at using the bench. It is not long but there are solutions in front of him. He preferred to give a point of reference to the opposing defense. Sale Manolas? We got him back just for the Leicester match but he had a lot of physical problems, after that match the problem flared up again. We gave him the green light, we immediately found an agreement. We knew he would not play with us. We will try to seize some good opportunities, then at the end of the transfer market we will see what happens. Africa Cup? We are interested, four players should go. The important thing is that we do things wisely, for the good of the people. were to dispute we would only be happy “.
CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News