Sports

“Transfer Manolas? He was injured and would not have played anyway. Petagna is helping us, on the African Cup …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Giuntoli: Sale of Manolas? He was injured and wouldn't play anyway. Petagna is giving us a hand on the Africa Cup ...

Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, speaks to DAZN before the match against Milan

Latest football news Napoli – Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, made some statements to DAZN before the match against Milan. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

Naples, Giuntoli before Milan

“The hope is that Petagna can make a great performance, he is giving us a great hand but the coach is good at using the bench. It is not long but there are solutions in front of him. He preferred to give a point of reference to the opposing defense. Sale Manolas? We got him back just for the Leicester match but he had a lot of physical problems, after that match the problem flared up again. We gave him the green light, we immediately found an agreement. We knew he would not play with us. We will try to seize some good opportunities, then at the end of the transfer market we will see what happens. Africa Cup? We are interested, four players should go. The important thing is that we do things wisely, for the good of the people. were to dispute we would only be happy “.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dybala: “When Juve called, I told my agent not to listen to other offers”

5 days ago

Champions, round of 16 draws: the odds say Inter-United and Juve-Atletico | News

1 week ago

Capital gains Juve, Codacons: “If the accusations are confirmed, the last Scudetti must be revoked”

3 weeks ago

Hamilton consoles Bottas: “You can beat us, not break us” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button