“Transfer Manolas? He was injured and would not have played anyway. Petagna is helping us, on the African Cup …”

Latest football news Napoli – Cristiano Giuntoli, Napoli’s sporting director, made some statements to DAZN before the match against Milan. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“The hope is that Petagna can make a great performance, he is giving us a great hand but the coach is good at using the bench. It is not long but there are solutions in front of him. He preferred to give a point of reference to the opposing defense. Sale Manolas? We got him back just for the Leicester match but he had a lot of physical problems, after that match the problem flared up again. We gave him the green light, we immediately found an agreement. We knew he would not play with us. We will try to seize some good opportunities, then at the end of the transfer market we will see what happens. Africa Cup? We are interested, four players should go. The important thing is that we do things wisely, for the good of the people. were to dispute we would only be happy “.