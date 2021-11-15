Transfer market, 75 million bang

Juventus studies the future of the player on the transfer market. His fate, however, could be far from the Bianconeri

There Juventus, after the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, he is still on the hunt for a high-level bomber on the transfer market. La Vecchia Signora scans the best profiles in circulation to complete the squad available to Massimiliano Allegri.

For several months now, the Turinese have been targeting the name of Dusan Vlahovic. The bomber of the Fiorentina, in fact, he won the esteem of the best European teams by dint of goals, excellent plays and a dream 2021, now lined up to grab him. Juventus is among them, but it is not the only one. Since last summer, in fact, the bomber was one of the players followed by the Old Lady, but also by theInter. The bianconeri, in fact, will have to face a decidedly fierce opponent ready to overcome the competition.

Transfer market, Juventus trembles for Vlahovic: he arrives immediately in the top club

The striker, in fact, also entered Tottenham’s sights Antonio Conte. The Spurs have put the Fiorentina striker at the top of the list: the striker could be one of the first hits as early as January. According to reports from ‘The Transfer Exchange Show’, Tottenham have put together a treasure from 75 million euros just to get to the boy. Nothing to do, therefore, for the bianconeri who will have to focus on other objectives.