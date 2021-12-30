Transfer market, Allegri wants it at all costs: “At Juventus you would be the owner”

Juventus can kick off the big maneuvers as early as January: the attack is in the sights, with a fascinating name that is back in fashion and would make Allegri a lot happy

The January transfer market is approaching its opening, the official one, but obviously for weeks there has been talk of rumors, possible operations and others less. Resources are limited for everyone, but the feeling is that a spark may be enough to unleash a sort of domino effect ready to involve the Juventus.

The bianconeri are looking for reinforcements in attack and this is no secret. Dybala he is the only real top player, with the contract expiring and many injuries behind him. Moise Kean not convincing, it was a stopgap in the summer after the farewell of Ronaldo, ditto Alvaro Morata who did not find the same feeling with the Juventus square and the same Merry. So much so that the farewell in the summer is taken for granted, or rather the failure to redeem, but something could sensationally move even earlier. Today we told you about the confirmed contacts between the Spanish striker, who gave his opening, and Barcelona. Well this is precisely the operation that could give the green light to an important blow for the Juventus in attack.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri wants Depay: he is the owner

Difficult to think of Vlahovic or Gabriel Jesus, but the bianconeri – in case of farewell to Morata in January – will necessarily have to replace him properly. And among the first names there is also Memphis Depay, own of Barcelona. As reported by the Catalan portal ‘El Nacional’, the Dutchman is the Blaugrana top scorer but for some time now he seems to have died out a bit, especially after the farewell of Koeman, his compatriot and the main reason for his choice. Together with Leo Messi obviously. Xavi he defended it publicly, admitting however that something is missing. And the facts point in the direction that Depay is by no means the technician’s first choice.

It is no coincidence that Ferran wanted Torres from City, paid 55 million: when the Spaniard returns from injury, and with him Ansu Fate, Depay will definitely slip into the background. And Maximilian Merry he would be very ready to give him a place as an absolute protagonist in the Juventus. The Juventus coach really likes it, there was an attempt already in the summer, the Allianz would go back to being the star as it was at Lyon and for some time a Barcelona. The Catalans have taken it to zero and it needs to cash, probably the price will not be too high. For the Juve it is a first choice and this can be decisive in the decision of Depay.