Transfer market, Ancelotti has decided: he can leave immediately!

Carlo Ancelotti started the new year with a defeat. Real Madrid now wants to shore up the squad between purchases and sales

Another defeat at the beginning of the year for the real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti ready to change even something within the blancos squad.

The season of the real Madrid with the defeat of measure against the Getafe. Now Carlo himself Ancelotti he should also think about the transfer market front between screaming purchases and sales in view of the second half of the season.

So far he has not been employed by the same Italian coach and so the same Isco would like more space to be the protagonist.

Transfer market, Ancelotti gives the go ahead for the sale of Isco

Julio Pulido, journalist from Cadena SER, unveiled the latest on the future of the talented Spanish player, Isco: “Ancelotti he has made a final decision and it is that he will count on him practically nothing. Like today, practically a few minutes. Isco he should leave Madrid ”. So far the former Malaga has collected only 182 minutes overall, thus not being part of the Italian coach’s technical project. Milan And Inter they always monitor the situation of the Spaniard also considering the contract expiring in June 2022.