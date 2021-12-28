Transfer market and liquidity index, a letter from De Siervo unmasks the six clubs not in good standing

Serie A – The winter transfer market is about to begin – it will officially kick off on January 3 – but not for everyone. At the moment there are six clubs – we read in Repubblica – out of the twenty of the Serie A, which cannot enter the so-called repair market for a serious regulatory reason: non-compliance with the liquidity index, the parameter that according to the Noif – the internal organizational rules of the FIGC – reveals the ability to meet short-term financial commitments. It is Lotito’s Lazio, which last summer found itself blocked for the same reason at the beginning of the summer market, the highest ranking club among those rejected so far. Bologna, Cagliari, Empoli, Genoa and Sassuolo keep her company in alphabetical order.

To highlight the six clubs in difficulty – among which, ironically, there is Salernitana already from Lotito, feverishly awaiting a rescue by 31 December to avoid exclusion from the championship – was the letter sent to all twenty associates by the CEO of the Lega di A, Luigi De Siervo. Which, indicating “following formal discussions with the FIGC” the fourteen companies “compliant with the liquidity index: Atalanta Fiorentina, Hellas Verona, Internazionale, Juventus, Milan, Naples, Rome, Sampdoria, Spezia, Salernitana, Turin, Udinese, Venice ”, reveals precisely by exclusion those that have not yet been virtuous