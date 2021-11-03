Transfer market, away from Inter at zero

The latest of the transfer market from England smile at Juventus and, at the same time, are very negative for Inter. Here are the details

Zero to the Juventus. In England now there are not a few, especially among the insiders, those who believe in Paul’s return Pogba in black and white. Obviously a ‘free’ return, excluding commissions, considering that the French is expiring with Manchester United.

Pogba in Turin would not be a defeat only for the competition, represented in particular by real Madrid And Paris Saint-Germain, but also for Inter. Yes, because according to indiscretions coming from overseas, Manchester United thinks concretely about Marcelo Brozovic to replace the transalpine ace.

Inter transfer market, renewed Brozovic uphill: Juventus ‘pushes’ him to Manchester

Like Pogba, the Croatian is due to expire in June. To date, the negotiation is struggling to take off, given the distance between demand (6 million net) and supply of 5 million. At stake are then the commissions to the entourage, represented by Brozovic’s father and a trusted lawyer. And so United can place the shot after seeing Pogba go back to Juve.