Transfer market, Bernardeschi leaves Juventus!

Not only Dybala and Cuadrado, Juventus risks losing to zero one of the top of this season next June

It could be one Juventus significantly different than the one we will see next season. Maurizio Arrivabene, in the role of Juventus CEO, he announced in recent weeks that he had frozen all the renewals at stake, calling into question the future of even those elements that seemed untouchable.

In this list, Juan’s names are especially important Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala. The Colombian was in fact one of the best in terms of performance this season, despite the many difficulties encountered by Massimiliano Merry in terms of results in his second adventure on the Juventus bench. Joya, on the other hand, had to endure several muscle injuries that slowed her from reaching her best condition, but since she returned to full capacity this January she has shown that she is qualitatively the best of the center-forward available.

Both ended up in the crosshairs of Inter, which – as admitted by Marotta – is willing to evaluate all the opportunities that will gradually arise on the market. At the moment the Juventus has not returned to negotiate their contracts expiring on 30 June and only from mid-February onwards will new talks with their agents begin, even if at significantly lower figures than those sketched with the two players up until a few months ago. However, the Nerazzurri’s interest will not stop with just the two South Americans, because there is another player who is expiring who is coveted by the Inter directors.

Inter and Milan on Bernardeschi, a zero-cost operation for June

Federico Bernardeschi, also expiring on June 30th, he has not yet discussed the renewal with Juventus. His agent Federico Shepherd boy boasts excellent relations withInter, a club that according to ‘Sportmediaset’ would have focused its lights on the Tuscan outside. An operation that would have a tactical logic not to be underestimated, given that the Nerazzurri risk losing Ivan to zero Perisic in June and that the Juventus player would be a perfect replacement for the Croatian.

But that’s not all, because even the Milan he intends to propose his own offer to the player’s entourage. Even in the system of Pioli, Bernardeschi, he would not struggle to find a perfect position, within a 4-2-3-1 that would see him in an even more advanced position than the one he would cover in Simone’s 5 midfielders line Inzaghi. In short, in the season that is marking the final relaunch thanks to the trust placed in him by Merry, from Milan a market derby is ready to ‘mock’ Juventus.

Antonio Siragusano