Transfer market blitz, Juventus takes him away from Milan

Juventus is looking for a new striker to deliver to Allegri: the challenge with Milan and Fiorentina is on

The problems in attack of the bianconeri were accentuated with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, at this beginning of the season Juventus he struggled to find the way of the goal in a constant way.

That’s why, as told on these pages, the Piedmontese club is seriously considering not redeeming Morata from Atletico Madrid. Juventus could concentrate all its efforts to get their hands on a new striker to be delivered to Merry: the first name on the list remains that of Vlahovic, but in the last few days the prices of another young talent have risen. The challenge with Milan And Fiorentina.

Juventus transfer market, blitz for Julian Alvarez | Challenge to Milan and Fiorentina

As reported by ‘Tuttosport’, also the Juventus she would be bewitched by Julian’s qualities Alvarez. The class of 2000 is the last prototype of a forward to come out of school River Plate, which has delivered many offensive talents to football, and has already been viewed by Milan and Fiorentina. Now, even the bianconeri would have entered the dialogues to win the new star of Argentine football.

Even the authoritative Argentine source of ‘TNT’, in these hours, spoke of a Juventus insertion for Julian Alvarez. The striker feels the interest of the great European teams and moves further and further away from the ‘Millionarios’, who instead would like to renew his contract expiring in December 2022 and raise the release clause from 20 million euros. Precisely those 20 million that would be enough, at the moment, for Juventus or Milan to win Julian Alvarez’s goals.

READ ALSO >>> EXCLUSIVE | Milan, Julian Alvarez in January? Here’s how things stand

Attention also to foreign competition, with Atletico Madrid And Bayer Leverkusen that for some time they would have moved for the Argentine. In the next match of River, scheduled for November 24 against Racing de Avellaneda, Juventus emissaries should be present to observe Julian Alvarez. The race for the new River school bomber has officially started.