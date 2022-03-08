Transfer market, bye bye Milan | Reaches Insigne at Toronto

Farewell to Milan and Serie A for Toronto, a club with which Lorenzo Insigne has already signed a five-year contract

Lorenzo InsigneDomenico Criscito (but at the end of the season) and a third player of ours A league. The Toronto does business in Italy, after that of Naples and – probably – that of Genoa, here the Canadians try to get their hands on another captain of a team in our league. And the thing is interesting, it can also affect the Milan.

The Rossoneri were given on pole and in part they are still given to the center-forward who last summer was part of the Azzurri expedition victory at Euro2020. And that in theory it would go to collect the heavy inheritance of a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovicalthough the Swede is expected to renew his contract for another season.

But not only Milan, indeed above all Turin: already because we are talking about Andrea Belotti, as known expiring in June with grenades. Urban Cairo it seems to have given up on renewal after the striker rejected every offer, with the latest close to 3.5 million net. The 28-year-old from Calcinate wants a big, possibly Italian with Milan – of which he has always been a fan – at the top of his wishes.

Some sources speak of an agreement already reached between his entourage and the Rossoneri, news that Rudy Galetti on Twitter flatly denies: “According to sources close to Belotti – writes – the player has not signed any contract with “Milan“.

Calciomercato Milan, Belotti has not signed: an important offer from Toronto for the captain of Torino

The Milan track must always be kept ‘hot’ for Belotti, even if the Rossoneri are aiming for a younger profile as regards the advanced department, the post Ibrahimovic.

🚨❌ According to sources close to #Belottiplayer 🇮🇹 has not signed any contract with the #Milan. 🔴⚫ 📌🇺🇲 The same sources add that the #Toronto offers the attacker of the #Turin a € 6M net contract + bonus per season. 🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfer – Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 8, 2022

Toronto is the one that so far would have moved in a more concrete way for the number 9 of the formation of Juricoffering him a very important contract, namely “from 6 million net plus bonuses per season“.