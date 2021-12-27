Transfer market, Conte’s return to Juventus: announcement and shock plan

Antonio Conte has accustomed us to great triumphs in Serie A. His return to Italy, to beat Inter as well, is on the agenda: keep an eye on Juventus and Milan

The future of Antonio Conte keeps the bench and always in perspective A league. Coach moved to Tottenham after farewell toInter. A choice that is already bringing results for the Spurs.

In Premier League they knew him well, after the victories and the past driving the Chelsea. In the Nerazzurri, he confirmed his habit of winning and his tactical skills, also leading the Nerazzurri to become Italian champions. However, as happened with the Juventus, the love Conte has for challenges and victories goes beyond anything. And for this reason the coach has already made it clear that sooner or later he will return to Serie A to overcome himself, and therefore also the success with Inter. His return is already being talked about, here’s how.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, double farewell to zero | In January they say goodbye to two

Conte and the return to Juventus to beat Inter

Ilario Di Giovambattista to the microphones of ‘Radio Radio’ he underlined a sensational scenario, that of a return to Juventus: “Conte said that he will return to Italy one day to try to overturn the odds… he is a great one: he immediately proposes himself as anti-Inter! Salary too high for Serie A clubs? By now he will have recovered what they had taken from him, he can return to relaunch Juventus or Milan “.

To this evaluation, we must also add the situation at Juventus. The relationship between the coach and Andrea Agnelli they are not idyllic. For this reason, his return could only take place if the Juventus president were to change. A scenario that is far from reality today and, therefore, we just have to look a little further at Tottenham and wait for the evolution for its future and that of Serie A.