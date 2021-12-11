“Transfer market? Difficult to intervene in January, trust our players. If they score a few more goals forward we could attack first place.”

Pavel Nedved speaks to DAZN’s microphones before the match against Venezia. Her words:

Can the first place in the Champions League bring a wave of enthusiasm?

“It may be, but it is not a certainty. We certainly want to give continuity to the performances and also to the results that have arrived, but obviously we know how many difficulties we will encounter tonight”.

The main theme is the lack of precision in attack, despite the fact that there are players like Morata, Dybala and Kean who score 10-11 goals per season every year. Is this an average that can suffice after Ronaldo?

“Yes, I agree in terms of achievement, in my opinion we are behind. But we must add Chiesa, Bernardeschi, all the attacking players, who maybe as you rightly say they score between 10 and 15 goals, but if they do it it means that you are in good shape. You have lost a player by 30 goals a season, but if our players had done the numbers they normally do, we would be happy and have a little more chance to attack first place. “

Does today’s Juventus have the strength to make an important investment there ahead of January? A blow to Vlahovic so to speak …

“Guardal, beyond the January transfer market, which is particular, it is not easy to intervene usually, we weren’t able to make big shots, I think we need to think about improving our players, making them perform on the pitch and giving them confidence. that this group, these players are strong; trust them, we must insist and make them perform better. “

So it’s hard for anyone to arrive in January?

“It’s not impossible, but we have to focus a lot on our players because we have a lot of young players who, if they improve very little, we can do well.”