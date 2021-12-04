Transfer market, Donnarumma on the bench | New surprise track

The transfer market never sleeps, around Gianluigi Donnarumma. A new surprise track appears for the goalkeeper, on the bench today

Gianluigi Donnarumma, a name that in Italy we know well and especially if we talk about transfer market. A frantic push and pull, at times redundant that of the renewal of the contract with Milan, then concluded in a farewell as painful as it is inevitable. Like a love story that just couldn’t continue.

And so the PSG, France, betrayal (even in colors) and the God of money – what a stinker! -. Yet the new love story, the one between Donnarumma and PSG, does not take off. And not the fault of the goalkeeper who defended the magical goal of the Azzurri a Euro 2020. A question of hierarchies or perhaps more simply of dressing room. The overbearing presence of Keylor Navas has the upper hand, even this evening. The former Real Madrid is the owner in the match against Lens, to the detriment of the former Milan. But Donnarumma does not complain, as reported by ‘Goal.fr’: “There is not the slightest conflict. I live it well. We are both friends and everything is going very well between us. Keylor and I are united, like all the locker room. We are two very calm and respectful guys. Sometimes people talk indiscriminately, they imagine complicated situations. There is nothing you can do about it, but this is not the reality ”.

READ ALSO >>> Goodbye Milan: from Cristiano Ronaldo… with former teammate Donnarumma

Transfer market, a new track for the future of Donnarumma

Yet the rumors of the transfer market do not subside. A new track that could warm up for Donnarumma’s future could see him marry al Manchester United. The latest rumors from England, in fact, see the Red Devils particularly interested in the goalkeeper. In fact, in the summer, David de Gea could say goodbye and at that point the former Milan could become a regular holder. A track, therefore, to be particularly taken into consideration in the coming weeks and which could further enliven the future around Donnarumma. Right now that, between millions and new perspectives, the goalkeeper would have to find a new peace. And maybe that’s okay too, at least from the words of the former Milan.