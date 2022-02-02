Transfer market, Dybala to Inter: check the date

The meeting between Dybala’s agent and Marotta is possible, Inter would like to close the big shot next summer

Vlahovic’s arrival at the Juventus caused a sensation, so much so that it was considered together with that of Zakaria and finally of Gosens at theInter one of the most interesting market hits of this winter session now over.

However, this did not divert the attention of the bianconeri to the delicate issue relating to the renewal of Dybala. In recent weeks, the Argentine playmaker has recovered some of the physical condition and quality of which he was the undisputed spokesperson, but there is still some doubt about him whether his stay in Turin could be the right key to his future. Even more so if his relationship with the CEO Arrivabene they are not as solid as one might expect. The meeting between the parties should take place by the end of February. In this sea of ​​uncertainties, Inter would like to take advantage of the agent’s visit Antun in Italy to arrange a meeting with Marotta, in order to discuss at least broadly the future intentions of the client and possibly bring him to Milan next summer.

Transfer market of the future, Dybala is more than an idea

Inter seems to want to get serious for Dybala. What until a few months ago could only have been a suggestion, an ambitious idea for the market of the future, is now gradually transforming itself into a concrete reality. The mutual esteem that flows between ‘Joya’ and Marotta, among other things, could greatly favor the happy ending of a negotiation that will be talked about for a long time.