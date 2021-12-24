Transfer market, “earthquake” Vlahovic: he has chosen Juve

Juventus transfer market, the latest on Dusan Vlahovic’s future: it’s happening right now. The announcement.

Blasting, like a bolt from the blue: “Vlahovic’s priority is Juventus, who have been on pole since July 1st“. The announcement of the journalist Guido Tolomei does not admit replies, lapidary, and authoritatively fits into the path traced for so many months by the Juventus, who is working under the radar to bring the Serbian to Turin and make him the bomber of the present and of the future.

The figures of the hypothetical deal have not yet been revealed, but the feeling is that we should not deviate much from those 70 million euros requested by the patron Rocco Commisso, at whose desk an offer from 80 million euros coming from Arsenal. But the will of the person concerned is clear: he wants Juve, only Juve, for the moment. And Fiorentina know that their striker has the knife on the side of the handle: his contract expires in 2023, and in everyone’s interest there is the will to find an agreement.

🚨Very well established contacts for the transfer of #Vlahovic at the #Juventus in June. The boy’s stance to move to Juventus was decisive. Go to work#Market – Guido Tolomei (@guidotolomei) December 23, 2021

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic turning point: “He wants the bianconeri”

It is difficult to think that this operation could be released in January. More likely, therefore, that an agreement can be found in July, when the contract expires one year, with Juve which, for its part, needs to have enough time to collect a decent treasure from the sales. The Manchester City he pulled out of the race, but for January: to always monitor the Tottenham and intrigue Kane, not to be discardedAthletic and a few other English sirens from Newcastle. But the Serbian giant has decided: he wants to wear black and white …