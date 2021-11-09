Transfer market – Faivre: “I will do everything to go to Milan. On the derby … “

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: Romain Faivre, Brest footballer, gave an interview to the Gazzetta’s microphones

Romain Faivre, as everyone remembers it was very close to Milan in summer. The Brest footballer did everything to wear the Rossoneri shirt, but in the end an agreement could not be found between the two clubs. Faivre winked at the Devil again in the interview granted to Gazzetta dello Sport. Here’s what he said: “When Maldini, a legend, calls you, you feel valued and you want to do everything to go to Milan. Derby? What a show, I wanted to be on the pitch too.”

Do you prefer to play as an attacking midfielder, winger or midfielder?

«I am comfortable in the heart of the game, but versatility is a quality in modern football. The important thing is to express creativity to help the team ».

Better a goal, an assist or a dribble?

«Once I would have said dribbling, today goals and assists».

«Ronaldinho. With him I loved football. As a Parisian fan I was inspired by his dribbling, his vision of the game, his effectiveness in scoring goals and making them score. In my room I had all his posters from PSG, to Barcelona to Milan ».

Now it is she who is being courted by Milan.

“It’s really nice knowing that my career really only started last season.”

Then the transfer was canceled, but he is doing better than last season.

«I am convinced that to be successful in teams like AC Milan you need to prepare in advance. So I have a personal athletic trainer three times a week, a nutritionist to eat healthy, but I don’t cook … Finally, a mental trainer to learn how to better manage the emotions and pressure typical of big clubs like Milan ».

In Milan there are already many French.

«I have known Ballo-Touré since the days of Monaco. He tells me that Milan is a great club, with great ambitions, with fantastic fans. I too am ambitious. In short, there is everything for it to work ».

What do you think of Milan’s game, where Ibrahimovic is always there.

«Ibra is an incredible player who I also followed as a PSG fan. And in any case at Milan all the players are of a high level. I recognize myself in Pioli’s game, in the desire to play a good game to win. It proves it in the league. In the Champions League he deserves a few more points ».

Usually, young French people prefer the Premier.

«Serie A is an exciting championship, with many great teams, from Milan to Juve, from Inter to Napoli, to Roma. And then it’s the championship of the European champions. Italy has won with many Serie A players. Proof that you have a lot of talent ».

As an attacking midfielder, which great Italians inspired you?

«Del Piero, for his style and his left. Pirlo for elegance. And beyond the role, Buffon, a legend. All great examples ».

Thierry Henry made her debut at Monaco: what advice did he give you?

«It is already incredible to have him as a coach. He gives a lot of confidence to young people. He just told me to do what I know how to do: attack, dribble, create, respecting the team’s indications ».

Faivre quality and defects?

«To be successful in football you need to have personality and character, also to challenge big stars like those of PSG. At home I’m a calm, optimistic type, on the pitch I’m a warrior, I’m not afraid of anyone. I am a technician with a good vision of the game. I have to improve the defensive phase ».

"Until a year ago I was the only one who believed it. But I am very ambitious and in life it is important to believe in dreams. Serie A can help me make them happen. But in football you go in stages. On the 21st I face Lens, then we'll see in January ».