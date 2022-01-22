Transfer market Fiorentina, Arsenal and Juventus are serious for Vlahovic

Fiorentina, Arsenal’s offer for Vlahovic

The Gunners, however, do not give up, and in the last hours they would have delivered in the hands of Fiorentina an offer of 70 million euros, a figure that would be making the Viola falter: the surprise “no” would be, at least for now, that of the player. Dusan Vlahovic, in fact, would like to end the season in Serie A in Florence and therefore to re-discuss the possible Arsenal offer in June: on the plate for him an important contract that could even reach 10 million euros for the season, compared to the current 0.8.

Fiorentina, Juventus offer for Vlahovic

Juventus is also closely following the development of the affair: the bianconeri would be in a position to equalize Arsenal’s offer as regards the card, but the amount to the player for the contract would still be lower. Between Juventus and Vlahovic, however, there would be a further non-trivial obstacle: relations with Fiorentina are not exactly friendly. The feeling is that a twist really should come to record the passage of the Serbian striker to Juventus.