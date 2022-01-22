Transfer market Fiorentina, Arsenal and Juventus are serious for Vlahovic

The future of Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly uncertainthe Fiorentina striker is always at the center of the attention of Arsenal and Juventus, despite the short time remaining before the closure, the hypothesis of a departure in January cannot be ruled out, even if the most likely hypothesis is that he will leave the lily jersey eventually at the end of the season.
Fiorentina, Arsenal’s offer for Vlahovic
The Gunners, however, do not give up, and in the last hours they would have delivered in the hands of Fiorentina an offer of 70 million euros, a figure that would be making the Viola falter: the surprise “no” would be, at least for now, that of the player. Dusan Vlahovic, in fact, would like to end the season in Serie A in Florence and therefore to re-discuss the possible Arsenal offer in June: on the plate for him an important contract that could even reach 10 million euros for the season, compared to the current 0.8.
Fiorentina, Juventus offer for Vlahovic
Juventus is also closely following the development of the affair: the bianconeri would be in a position to equalize Arsenal’s offer as regards the card, but the amount to the player for the contract would still be lower. Between Juventus and Vlahovic, however, there would be a further non-trivial obstacle: relations with Fiorentina are not exactly friendly. The feeling is that a twist really should come to record the passage of the Serbian striker to Juventus.
Fiorentina, all the alternatives in case of Vlahovic’s departure
In all this context, Fiorentina would still be moving in order not to be caught unprepared: after the purchase of Piatek already placed, the purple company is continuing to scan the market. Long the list of names in the notebook of the Tuscans, give them ready alternatives like Milik from Marseille and Origi from Liverpoolpassing from surprise names such as those of Taty Castellanos of New York City and Toni Martinez of Porto, passing through the safe second hand of Leonardo Pavoletti of Cagliari.