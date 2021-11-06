Transfer market Fiorentina, overtaking Tottenham for Vlahovic: figures and details

Transfer market Fiorentina: the latest on Vlahovic’s future

The interest expressed around the world for Dusan Vlahovic is concrete: day after day new clubs emerge ready to negotiate, aware of the strength of the boy and willing to put important figures on the plate. In the last few weeks it has been strong for example the pressing of Arsenal: the Gunners they made it clear that they wanted the boy and that they were ready to please Fiorentina, but at the moment it was Vlahovic himself who pulled back, not too convinced of his destination. The clubs on his trail in fact, as mentioned, are many and among these there is also Juventus, seriously interested but ready for a lunge only during the next summer session of the transfer market, especially for an economic question. Those who are ready to get serious right away are Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham.

Future Vlahovic, overtaking Tottenham: the figures

As said therefore, the Tottenham of Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte seem to be on pole for the race to Dusan Vlahovic. In fact, it seems that the London club has already met the Fiorentina management in London, laying the foundations for what could become the hottest negotiation of the winter session of the January transfer market.

The Fiorentina president asks for 70 million euros to sell the Serbian in the middle of the season, despite the contracts expiring in 2023. The boy, who still earns a salary of 800 thousand euros per season in Florence, it seems destined to earn a figure close to 6 million euros, of course annual. Tottenham are serious, especially in view of a possible sale of Harry Kane, Arsenal seem to be the only ones at the moment willing to fully put on the plate the amount requested by Fiorentina, certainly more secluded Atletico Madrid and Juventus. In the end though Above all, it will be up to Vlahovic to make the final decision, the next few weeks could be decisive, also of course in a fantasy football key.