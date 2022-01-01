Transfer market, ‘goodbye’ Juventus: Barcelona or Newcastle

Juventus at work in view of the resumption of the championship. On the transfer side, it is a duel with the English for the signing of a striker

There Juventus is preparing to resume the journey in the league facing Naples and Rome within three days. Not only that, after just 72 hours from the match against the Giallorossi, the bianconeri will challenge Inter in the Italian Super Cup. An uphill start and also tormented by the transfer market rumors they see Morata and Dybala close to farewell.

READ ALSO >>> Goodbye Juventus, Kulusevski blows up the agreement

There Joya Argentina has not yet found an agreement for the renewal of the contract and from January could potentially agree with another club. The Spaniard – on loan from Atletico Madrid until June 2022 – has fallen on Barcelona: Xavi would like it right away in January. The situation ‘forces’ Cherubini to look for a striker, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the market. Ousmane is right at home in Barcelona Dembelè, close to the contractual expiry. According to ‘Donbalon.com’, Juventus And Newcastle they would be interested in hiring the Frenchman on a free transfer.

READ ALSO >>> Inzaghi is looking for a deputy Perisic: attempted exchange in the Bundesliga

Transfer market Juventus, Newcastle threatens for the signing of Dembelè

Dembelè he has often been plagued by injuries but has an indisputable talent that raised his value to 130 million euros in 2017, when he went from Borussia Dortmund to the Spaniards. With the Blaugrana shirt he played 126 matches in five seasons, scoring 30 goals and 24 assists.

READ ALSO >>> Assault from Spain to the big Inter Milan: cash and counterpart

If you do not find an agreement with the Barcelona, Dembelè’s future could be black and white: Juventus And Newcastle they could hire him in June even if the British offer currently exceeds that of Old lady.