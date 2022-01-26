Transfer market, Gosens-Inter, it’s done! The German arrives on loan with obligation to buy

In the early afternoon, Inter and Atalanta found a definitive agreement for the transfer of the German winger to Milan, whose agents went to the Inter headquarters to sign the contracts. According to ‘Sky’, the transaction was closed on the basis of a loan of 3 million euros until the end of the season, with the obligation to redeem at 22 plus bonuses. Foreign competition definitively surpassed, especially Newcastle, which in recent days had tried to bring the German into the Premier League.
Gosens thus leaves Atalanta afterwards four and a half seasons exciting, including bucking on the left wing, crosses, goals and the combo with Hateboer. With the Atalanta shirt he played the Champions League, earning the call of Germany and participating in the European Championships last summer. The hardest moment, ironically, was experienced in the first part of the current season: he hasn’t been on the pitch since September, since he suffered a hamstring injury against Young Boys.
However, Inter have decided to focus on Gosens to fill one of the (very few) gaps in their squad: that of the left midfield player, who, with Dimarco moved to the three defense, currently counts only on Perisic. While waiting for the German to return able and enlisted after so many months in the pits, Simone Inzaghi finds himself at his disposal a luxury alternative.
