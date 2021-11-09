Transfer market, incredible Ronaldo: this is how he would ask for the sale

Cristiano Ronaldo is always at the forefront of the international scene. And now there is a resounding talk of a farewell to Manchester United

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is always on everyone’s lips. For months there has been talk of the Portuguese coming out of the Juventus, goodbye that has materialized in the last days of the transfer market with landing at Manchester United.

The Portuguese is scoring, impossible to question, even after his return to the Red Devils, but at the same time there are now those who are starting to question his future, even just a few months after joining the Premier League. The problem is obviously linked to the results obtained in the field, which for someone like him cannot be satisfactory. And so watch out for the latest rumors from England that would see CR7 farewell at the end of the season.

Transfer market, decisive crossroads for Ronaldo’s future: farewell only in one case

The sensational decision, as reported by the Express, could be triggered if Manchester United only arrived in the Europa League at the end of the season. In this way, in fact, CR7 would find himself, in a delicate moment of his career and with all his desire to dominate and get involved, ousted from the maximum European competition. In this case, the doors could be opened with a resounding farewell. The rumors about returning to Sporting or a landing in Mls remain constant in the background.