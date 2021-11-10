Transfer market, Inter anticipates Juve

Inter thinks about the future and studies the striker’s situation on the transfer market. The latest developments could allow us to anticipate the coup and Juventus

The transfer market never sleeps and theInter does not stand by and watch. The Nerazzurri are studying solutions, looking for the right profiles to complete the squad.

For some time the management has turned on the radars in search of a very interesting player for Simone Inzaghi and in general for the future of Italian football. We are talking about Giacomo Raspadori. The attacker of the Sassuolo showed great plays and above-average quality in appearances with the jersey ofItaly, but also on the finale of last season. A class of 2000 with boundless tactical intelligence and an innate nose for goal that has bewitched Inter for several months. But what al Sassuolo this year he has not yet managed to express the best of himself. Within the squad of Dionysus, in fact, it is important, God forbid, but it has often been replaced and without leaving its mark on many occasions.

READ ALSO >>> Dzeko anxiety at Inter, contacts with Bosnia and new controls

Transfer market Inter, Raspadori already in January: the assist of the player

According to reports from ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the footballer would be discontented from what is happening to him at Sassuolo. Far from controversy, given his character, he would like to continue his growth path in a club like Inter. And the Nerazzurri could now sniff out an important shot to complete the attack and also anticipate the competition from Juventus. The evaluation made by Sassuolo remains very high, on 40 million euros, but several young people could be included in the deal: from Muleteers to Satriano, Pirola And Agoumé. And now the loan appears, the right formula with which the deal could take off in January.

What obstacle could arise in the negotiation? Well, Inter must also give up. And in this sense, the arrival of Raspadori is necessarily conditioned by Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has returned to the rotations, and also well, but the management would gladly cut his very high salary. He, however, has no intention of accepting minor leagues: he would go away only for the same level as the A league.