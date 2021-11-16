Transfer market Inter, betrayal and goodbye

The player could soon leave Inter on the transfer market. His farewell could still lead to a stay in Serie A

L’Inter has come to a crucial moment in his season, where every result and every player can be decisive.

In any case, it is important to Simone Inzaghi maintain pink hierarchies. Hierarchies that are however clear and apart from the comeback of Arturo Vidal on Hakan Calhanoglu, especially in midfield. And not everyone is fine. Yesterday we reported the principle of bad mood of Matias Vecino between the Nerazzurri ranks. The former Fiorentina, especially important in the era Luciano Spalletti, has been in the pits for a long time last season. Now he is back, but Inzaghi sees little of him, if not for some takeovers and few appearances, in which however he has left his mark only in a few cases. After the declarations of the player and given Inzaghi’s plans, the doors of the transfer market. And Vecino could ‘betray’ Inter with another big in Serie A.

Inter transfer market, Vecino at the farewell step: ‘betrayal’ with another big player

There is no shortage of clubs interested in the midfielder, despite having seen little on the pitch in recent months. Vecino, in fact, according to what ‘Il Tempo’ reports, represents a concrete track for the Rome from José Mourinho. The blanket is short for the Giallorossi, especially in midfield. Precisely for this reason, the Capitoline club could launch the assault on the former Fiorentina already during the January transfer market. A deal between the big Serie A players that could take off soon, satisfying the clubs concerned, but also the footballer who could have more playing time.