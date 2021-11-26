Transfer market Inter, farewell and signature: the decision

Towards La Liga, the future of the Inter jewel could be there. The decision, told by the Spanish media, for what is in effect a pillar in Simone Inzaghi’s current Inter.

Transfer market Inter, farewell and signing: the latest

He can immediately sign the decision on the farewell of one of the pillars of Inter. The transfer market ignites around his name, due to his contractual situation with the Nerazzurri club.

After having resolved some market issues related to Barella and Lautaro, precisely with regard to the renewal, there is a third player at Inter who, however, finds it difficult to sign.

Marcelo Brozovic, in the intentions of Inter, is facing the signing for the renewal. The Nerazzurri want to avoid losing him to zero, with his contract expiring on June 30, 2022.

All the news on the Italian transfer market and beyond: CLICK HERE

Inter market, Brozovic in Liga: Marotta wants to avoid it

According to latest news from Inter’s transfer market, Marcelo Brozovic risks ending up in La Liga. This was revealed by colleagues from Fichajes.net, which tell of the interest in the player, of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. If the renewal does not arrive by January, then Inter will have to make assessments on his sale, with the two clubs ready to attack, going to pay an important amount into Inter’s coffers, to ensure that Inter don’t lose it at no cost. Marotta hopes to be able to find the renewal, but at the moment there is distance between Inter and Brozovic.

READ ALSO >>> Inter: another big player is buying Brozovic

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Calciomercato, Xavi forces Inter: shot in January, there is the assault

Inter, renewed Brozovic: the latest from the transfer market

Marcelo Brozovic is among the objects of desire of the transfer market, among the players expiring in 2022. At the moment everything is on standby, with the player focused on the pitch and no major updates on his renewal. According to latest news from the transfer market, on Marcelo Brozovic, a farewell at the end of the season cannot be excluded. There are not only Atletico and Sevilla, also keep an eye on Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.