Transfer market Inter, green light for 17 million

From Spain they reveal how Inter would like to give the ‘new’ Luis Alberto to Inzaghi: Mourinho cheated on time

The Nerazzurri are engaged in contract renewals: after those of Lautaro Martinez And Stretcher, Dimarco’s is ready. In January, however, eyes on the market.

Beppe Marotta he declared that he was vigilant about any market opportunities, windows that open up to unavoidable possibilities. One of these could open in the house of the real Madrid, an important rose to which theInter he always looks with interest, and challenges her with José Mourinho it would also have already been won.

Inter transfer market, Ceballos opportunity | Green light from 17 million

As revealed by ‘ElNacional.cat’, theInter he would have asked for information to real Madrid for Dani Ceballos: Spanish would be considered the new Luis Alberto by Simone Inzaghi. The ‘Merengues’ value the player around 17 million euros and Carlo Ancelotti would have already given the green light to the operation. The Nerazzurri, therefore, would have jumped to first place to win Ceballos: even the Rome, which has in Mourinho a great admirer of the Iberian attacking midfielder.