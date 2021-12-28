Sports

Transfer market Inter, the deputy Perisic from the Premier

Inzaghi wants a valid alternative to Perisic. The candidacy of the former Serie A now in the Premier League takes shape

In transfer market in January, after a few releases, theInter will try to please Simone Inzaghi. Among the requests of the technician is that of a deputy Perisic, given that Marco’s he is more appreciated by him as a left central in the three-man defense than as a hairpin.

Ivan Perisic © LaPresse

For the role of alternative to the Croatian expiring contract, as reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the candidacy of a former A league: let’s talk about Lucas Digne, 28-year-old French not covered by the plans of Benitez and therefore ofEverton, even more so after the purchase of Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev.

Inter transfer market, Digne on loan with right: but there is also Spalletti’s Napoli

Inter transfer market
Lucas Digne (Getty Images)

Everton would let Digne leave, at the Rome in the 2015/2016 season, on loan with the right of redemption. That is with the only formula with which the Nerazzurri will be able to move in the winter session. The obstacle to the deal is competition, including that of Naples by Luciano Spalletti with whom the transalpine worked in the Giallorossi then maintaining an excellent relationship.

