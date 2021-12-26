Transfer market Inter, who enters and who leaves: Marotta thin out, poker Inzaghi

Inter is preparing to face the transfer market with some operations to be completed in as well as outbound. All business on its feet for the Nerazzurri

L’Inter from Simone Inzaghi increases the engine revolutions. The Nerazzurri accelerated and overtook Naples And Milan in the standings. The Rossoneri are chasing, trying to keep up and in that sense also the transfer market it will be a fundamental step.

The big names are looking for the right profiles to complete the squad and Inter have no intention of being caught unprepared. The Nerazzurri need to thin out, but Beppe Marotta it is clear, practically always: the Beloved will try to seize the right opportunities to improve the squad, but without upsetting a composition that is making a lot of money. In the last few days, there is a lot of talk about Gleison Bremer: the central of the Turin, which many Serie A clubs like, could be of interest to the Nerazzurri. Already in January, but also in the future, especially if at the end Stefan de Vrij were to say goodbye.

In this sense, also pay attention to Francesco Acerbi, at loggerheads with the north curve of the Lazio. But there are not only the Nerazzurri on the former Milan central. Always among the Biancocelesti, play that Luis Alberto that he certainly gave the best with Inzaghi on the bench and that he lost the title this season, with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. In midfield a possibility is also constituted by Nahitan Nandez, after the non-arrival last summer. In attack, however, at least in entry, everything should remain as it is, at least until June, but watch out for the profile of Gianluca Scamacca which, in addition to Juventus, the Nerazzurri also like it a lot.

Calciomercato Inter, the point on the exits: from Sensi to Sanchez, everything changes

And after a look at the entrances, now it’s the turn of the exits. Aleksandar Kolarov has found very little space, up to now, in the Nerazzurri and convincing very little. For him we talk about the Cagliari: the Sardinians could focus on the former Roma to try to overturn a very complicated ranking. Also coming out Matias Vecino: the former Fiorentina could be included in some exchanges. And then there is the hypothesis Genoa.

Always in midfield, the future of Stefano Sensi And Arturo Vidal. If the Chilean is now back in the hierarchy and can stay, the same cannot be said of the former Sassuolo. The midfielder could leave to play continuously and find the desired form. In attack, the position of Alexis Sanchez, which is increasing its playing time, while starting on loan it should be Martin Satriano. And Inzaghi also confirmed this possibility. In short, first the exits and then the entrances: Inter is preparing for the transfer market and certainly will not stand still.