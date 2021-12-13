Transfer market investigation, two sports agents investigated: the sale of Chiesa and Pjanic in the sights. Financiers at the headquarters of 11 Serie A clubs

Recycling And self-laundering. These are the offenses of a fiscal nature which the company investigates prosecutor of Milan who delegated the financiers of the special currency police unit of the Milan Finance Police to search two sports agents and the society referable to them. According to the investigators, the proceeds from the negotiations for the sale of the players were not made available to the Italian tax authorities, but in foreign countries, with tax rates favorable, using corporate structures abroad in Ireland, Malta, Great Britain, Bulgaria. The disputed period is from 2018 to today.

Read Also Football and cryptocurrencies: a marriage of convenience, between the need for fresh resources and the need to get out of anonymity

Fali Ramadani And Pietro Chiodi are investigated in the investigation with the center commissions in various operations of buying and selling of soccer players. The men of the Yellow Flames also notified eleven requests for delivery of documents, including IT, against as many clubs including Juventus, Turin, Milan, Inter, Verona, Spal, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Naples And Frosinone. An investigation similar to that of the Milan prosecutor’s office led to Ramadani’s registration in the register of suspects also in Spain, precisely because of the tax imputation system of the commissions on the buying and selling of footballers. The prosecutor manages a fortune of footballers worth almost 700 million euros and, according to the hypothesis of the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and of the pm Giovanni Polizzi, has operated, at least in the two-year period 2018-2019, with a “Hidden permanent establishment” in the “territory of the State” by transferring the proceeds that he should have declared to the Italian tax authorities to “open banking relationships” with “Italian and foreign credit institutions”.

Read Also Juventus under investigation | The farewell of Ronaldo becomes a yellow. Interception: “If that card pops out, they jump our throats”

Among the operations under the investigators’ lens the one that led Miralem Pjanic from Juve to Barcelona and the passage of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus. Furthermore, Ramadani is the agent of the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri. Investigators were delegated to acquire paper and information documents. To sieve the “non-resident” current account opened in Milan at a foreign bank and in the name of the company Primus Sports Consultancy limited and Ramadani.