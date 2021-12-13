Transfer market investigation, two sports agents investigated: the sale of Chiesa and Pjanic in the sights

Recycling And self-laundering. These are the fiscal crimes investigated by the Milan prosecutor who has delegated the financiers of the special currency police unit of the Milan Finance Police to search two Italian sports agents and the companies related to them. According to the investigators, the proceeds from the negotiations for the sale of the players were not made available to the Italian tax authorities, but in foreign countries, with favorable tax rates, using corporate structures abroad in Ireland, Malta, Great Britain, Bulgaria. The disputed period is from 2018 to today.

Fali Ramadani And Pietro Chiodi are investigated in the investigation with the center commissions in various player buying and selling transactions. The men of the Yellow Flames also notified eleven requests for delivery of documents, including IT, against as many clubs including Juventus, Turin, Milan, Inter, Verona, Spa, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Naples and Frosinone. An investigation similar to that of the Milan prosecutor’s office led to the inclusion in the register of suspects of Ramadani also in Spain, precisely because of the system of tax attribution of commissions on the sale of footballers. The prosecutor manages assets of players worth almost 700 million euros.

The investigation is coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi. Among the operations under the investigators’ lens the one that led Miralem Pjanic from Juve to Barcelona and the passage of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus. Ramadani is also the agent of the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and of the Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri. Investigators were delegated to acquire paper and information documents. I sifted through the “non-resident” current account opened in Milan at a foreign bank and in the name of Primus Sports Consultancy limited and Ramandy.