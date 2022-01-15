Sports

Transfer market, Juric shows the way: “Little money? Let’s think about the Bull of the future “

In the post-match of the match won at Sampdoria, the granata technician indicated what he expects from the market

In the post-match of the match won at Sampdoria, Torino coach Ivan Juric answered questions from the press regarding the winter transfer market, which will end on January 31st. The grenade club has already struck a blow with Mohamed Fares but the weeks that await us could still reserve some surprises for Torino. And the former Verona coach has mapped out the path to follow.

IDENTIKIT – The coach has shown awareness of the current situation of Torino. “The club currently does not have the economic power of Fiorentina and Atalanta, who have already spent many millions on finished and finished players. – Juric said -. This is normal, because the last two years have also been difficult on this level “. This does not mean that immobility is to be expected: “What we can do is bring in two or three young prospects who can grow with us already with a view to next year, to be part of the Turin of the future”. The coach of Toro therefore awaits guys on the launching pad, young players who can best be forged by him and his staff.

