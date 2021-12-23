Transfer market, Juve drops poker

Juventus moves on the transfer market with a clear goal: a new striker. Poker of hot names for the bianconeri

There Juventus is active on the transfer market, looking for the right profiles to improve the squad available to Massimiliano Allegri. To buy, however, you also need to sell and the bianconeri are also moving in this direction.

The journalist Xavier Jacobelli took stock of the possible entrances and exits of the bianconeri to the microphones of ‘Radio radio’, during the special transfer market: “In the future at Juventus, things could change at the company level. In the meantime, Juve focused on three fronts on the transfer market: Aaron Ramsey, to understand if there is a concrete offer from the Premier for the Welsh; Arthur, who wants to play continuously to return to the national team; the hunt for the attacker “. Then he focuses specifically on the attack: “The dream is Dusan Vlahovic, but at the moment it is but we need to understand what will happen next summer. If Fiorentina take Ikoné straight away, they consider the Serbian’s departure in the coming months to be inevitable. Juventus follows Martial, Cavani, Icardi And Scamacca: they are not all owners and could leave in January “.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, Allegri ‘trembles’: double farewell and shot of Ligt

Transfer market Juventus, Icardi and more: the point on the attack

Sandro Sabatini also exposed himself on the possible movements at Juventus. The journalist, on ‘Radio Radio’, underlines how important it is to evaluate the possible exchanges for the arrival of new signings: “If PSG took Arthur, the favorite for the attack would become Icardi. If Sassuolo took a young player from Juve, the favorite would be Scamacca. I struggle to find counterparts for the Premier, but it could be the market to place Ramsey. For this reason, I believe that it is better to concentrate on the exits for now ”.

We also remember how Juventus has been following Mauro Icardi’s name carefully for months. We have also brought you updates on the deal in the last few days. Maurito represents a possibility to be investigated also in the coming weeks: and who knows that a return to Italy may not soon materialize.