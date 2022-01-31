Transfer market, Juve unleashed | Possible last minute shot

Transfer market: Juventus’s incoming shots may not be over. Possible surprise deal. All the details

It is undoubtedly there Juventus the great queen of the winter transfer market a few hours after the closing of the negotiations, set for tonight at 20.

After the sensational blow Vlahovicthe Juventus club has secured Zakaria And Cats, who will remain at Frosinone until the end of the season. On the way out, however, they say goodbye Kulusevski And Bentancurboth al Tottenham from With youand news are also expected on the front Ramsey. Juve also did not abandon the track Nandez. As told by Calciomercato.it, the crux is the formula: the bianconeri are aiming for an onerous 18-month loan, worth 2/3 million euros, with the right of redemption set at around 15 million. The Cagliari instead it focuses on the obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions. Without forgetting the possible inclusion in Kaio Jorge’s affair. But not only. In the last few hours, another surprise name has emerged for the midfield of Merry. Here is the indiscretion from Germany.

Juventus transfer market, possible last minute attempt for Tousart | The indiscretion

As reported by ‘Sport BILD’, Lucas is also on the Juventus list TousartFrench midfielder owned byHertha Berlin. The 24-year-old, bought by the German club from Lyon for a record amount of 25 million of euros, it would be so in the crosshairs of Cherubs. As reported by the newspaper, Hertha has not yet received an official request, but is prepared and a possible attempt by Juve in the next few hours is not ruled out. In the event of a black smoke with Cagliari for Nandez, therefore, eyes also on Tousart.